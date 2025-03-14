RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RSF opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.1357 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Crypto Crash Hits These 4 Blockchain Stocks—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Ready for a Rebound
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Palantir’s Deal With Archer Aviation Keeps AI’s Future in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.