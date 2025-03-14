RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RSF opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.1357 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,088,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

