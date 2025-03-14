Richard Scott Cooley Purchases 500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,896. This represents a 4.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Scott Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Richard Scott Cooley acquired 272 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $39,168.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.25 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DHIL stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $146.02. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.45.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

