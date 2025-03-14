RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.60.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $216.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 12 month low of $212.04 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.24 and its 200 day moving average is $352.32.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 16.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

