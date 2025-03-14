Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in February

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Revival Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
About Revival Gold
