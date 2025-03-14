Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in February

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Revival Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

