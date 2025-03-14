Reviewing Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) and McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Top Wealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company, Incorporated 11.73% 14.89% 6.10% Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company, Incorporated 1 3 4 1 2.56 Top Wealth Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Top Wealth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus target price of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McCormick & Company, Incorporated is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Top Wealth Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company, Incorporated $6.72 billion 3.21 $788.50 million $2.93 27.49 Top Wealth Group $14.38 million 0.65 $2.44 million N/A N/A

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Top Wealth Group.

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated beats Top Wealth Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces. The Flavor Solutions segment includes seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

