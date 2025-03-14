Reviewing Reddit (RDDT) and Its Peers

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Reddit to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reddit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit -37.25% -24.71% -22.52% Reddit Competitors -158.77% -1,791.07% -8.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 9 11 1 2.55 Reddit Competitors 878 4652 6219 164 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings for Reddit and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Reddit presently has a consensus target price of $173.45, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Reddit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Reddit is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reddit and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $1.30 billion -$484.28 million -16.01 Reddit Competitors $5.51 billion $11.45 million -10.44

Reddit’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reddit. Reddit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reddit rivals beat Reddit on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.