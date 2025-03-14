Reviewing Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) & Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Gelteq”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $675.04 million 8.75 $106.14 million $1.24 45.17 Gelteq N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gelteq.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and Gelteq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gelteq 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $99.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.09%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Gelteq.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Gelteq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 22.35% 24.54% 20.24% Gelteq N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Gelteq on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Gelteq

Gelteq Inc. is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition. Gelteq Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

