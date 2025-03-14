Rep. Tim Moore Sells Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on February 5th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOG

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.