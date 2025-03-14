Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.
Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $98,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,857 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,762 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.
View Our Latest Research Report on WBA
About Representative Johnson
Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.