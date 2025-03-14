Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CACI International stock on February 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

NYSE:CACI opened at $367.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.76. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $588.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.92.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

