Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of New York Mellon stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/14/2025.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.