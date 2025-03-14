Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of New York Mellon stock on February 14th.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BK opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

