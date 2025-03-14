Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

PLTR opened at $79.62 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,785 shares of company stock valued at $44,474,738. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

