Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

