Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BorgWarner stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 628,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,376,000 after acquiring an additional 217,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 381,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

