Rep. Julie Johnson Buys NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NXP Semiconductors stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.27. The company had a trading volume of 238,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,105. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.