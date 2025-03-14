Renzo Barazzuol Sells 3,200 Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$41,675.84.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$6.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

