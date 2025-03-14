Renasant Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,522,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.53 and a 52 week high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

