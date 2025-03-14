Renasant Bank Sells 561 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Renasant Bank trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $452,721,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,172,000 after purchasing an additional 633,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.10.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $259.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

