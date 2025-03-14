Renasant Bank Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,741,491.26. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,080.80. This trade represents a 14.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,770. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.