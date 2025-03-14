Renasant Bank Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Renasant Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $117.40 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.