Renasant Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,634,000. Integras Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after buying an additional 98,714 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.