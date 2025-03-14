REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 266.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,659,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,187 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

