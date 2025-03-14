Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $680.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $695.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $840.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

View Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $707,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

