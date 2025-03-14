Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.98 and last traded at $72.22. Approximately 139,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,006,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,854 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,797 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,363,000 after acquiring an additional 734,210 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

