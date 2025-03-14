Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDFN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

Get Redfin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redfin

Redfin Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Shares of RDFN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.90. Redfin has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,466 shares in the company, valued at $620,053.04. This represents a 18.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 258,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.