Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.73, but opened at $134.79. Reddit shares last traded at $129.09, with a volume of 2,995,073 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RDDT

Reddit Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.67.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $5,874,274.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $265,102,260.31. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,386 shares of company stock valued at $66,673,388 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.