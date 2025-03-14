RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.15.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
