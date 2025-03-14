RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.15.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

