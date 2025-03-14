Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 4,144,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,307,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737,196 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $99,152,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,685 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,375,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

