Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/6/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $146.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $149.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of LYV traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $118.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,282. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $9,449,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
