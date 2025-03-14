Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $146.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $149.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LYV traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $118.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,282. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $9,449,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

