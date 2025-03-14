Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Par Pacific (PARR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Par Pacific (NYSE: PARR):
- 3/7/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Par Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/27/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Par Pacific is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Par Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE PARR opened at $12.90 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.01.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
