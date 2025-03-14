Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Par Pacific (PARR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Par Pacific (NYSE: PARR):

3/7/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Par Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Par Pacific is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $12.90 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

