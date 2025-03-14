REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
REC Silicon ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS RNWEF opened at $0.10 on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
