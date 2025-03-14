Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.11. 1,286,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,211,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.