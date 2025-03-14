Raymond James Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $2.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 4,583,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,245,447. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $384.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 975,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 661,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 400,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 135,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Articles

