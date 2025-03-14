RAMP (RAMP) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $301.63 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

