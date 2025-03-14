Rakuten Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 546.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 58.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.