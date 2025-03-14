Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 394.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,812.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.78. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $104.89 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.