Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 108 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

