QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho comprises approximately 0.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.10% of QuidelOrtho worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 337,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $8,910,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $2,842,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 3.4 %

QDEL stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.10. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.