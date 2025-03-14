Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million.

Quest Resource Stock Down 30.4 %

QRHC opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quest Resource has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $10.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Resource worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

