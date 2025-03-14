Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, an increase of 861.9% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 64.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 123,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,147. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $116.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40.

About Quantum Fintech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

