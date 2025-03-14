Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, an increase of 861.9% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 64.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 123,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,147. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $116.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40.
About Quantum Fintech Acquisition
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Fintech Acquisition
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.