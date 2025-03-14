Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – March 14th

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that are developing or investing in quantum computing technology, including both hardware and software solutions. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the emerging field of quantum technology, which promises to revolutionize computing by leveraging principles of quantum mechanics for dramatically increased processing power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 208,192,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,725,209. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,434,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,821,617. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,671,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186,160. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 33,754,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,075,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.41. 606,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTIW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 433,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTIW

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AMPG stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 571,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

Further Reading