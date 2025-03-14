Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

