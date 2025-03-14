Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 51,105 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

