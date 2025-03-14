Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $9.80 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STZ opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

