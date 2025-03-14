Quantbot Technologies LP Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 7.5 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,635.84. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,985,127 shares of company stock worth $142,455,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

