QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $631,225.10

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $631,225.10 and approximately $50,277.54 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 101,324,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 101,302,274.86228931 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.00714908 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $34,253.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

