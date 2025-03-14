Q2 Earnings Forecast for BBCP Issued By DA Davidson

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.