Q2 Earnings Estimate for OGE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OGE. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

