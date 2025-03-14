Q1 EPS Forecast for Jones Lang LaSalle Lowered by Analyst

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.92 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $239.22 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.27 and its 200 day moving average is $264.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $4,276,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

